Tinubu, a unifier, thoroughbred leader – Group

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an Abuja-based Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), has described Chief Bola Tinubu as a unifier and a thoroughbred leader.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Nnam who congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that his “landslide” victory is a testament of his capacity as both unifier and father to all.

“Tinubu, overtime, has shown leadership to not just South West but Nigerians at large.

“This is a man whose vision has sustained development and prosperity in Lagos even beyond Lagos, I think he shall replicate his achievements in Lagos across the country generally,” he said

The ILDC Coordinator, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing transparency in the conduct of the party’s Presidential primary.

He urged other political parties to toe the path of APC by giving all aspirants equal opportunity to test their popularity in their primaries.

Nnam said that the association, in accordance with their objective of supporting good leadership, is committed to a better and greater Nigeria.

He asserted that they are ready to support any candidate with interest of the country at heart with their 2.3 million membership strength across the country, irrespective of his party affiliation.

NAN reports that Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 Presidential elections on Wednesday after beating other aspirants to the ticket at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

He scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals and ex-minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

While Amaechi polled 316 votes, Osinbajo scored 235 votes to emerge first and second runner up to the national leader. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

