Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as a true democrat and large-hearted politician who sacrificed a lot for Nigeria.

Yahaya, in a goodwill message in Gombe by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, felicitated with the APC national leader, as he turns 69 year.

”Tinubu’s commitment and love for Nigeria and democracy is legendary and inspiring.

“With his pedigree for mentoring upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams, Tinubu has written his name in gold in the annals of history and earned for himself, national and global accolades and respect,” he said.

Yahaya while saluting Tinubu’s abiding faith in ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project, said the APC chieftain personified courage in leadership and patriotism.

He also showered encomiums on Tinubu for his bridge-building and humanitarian disposition, his dogged commitment to the success of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as well as the unity and invisibility of the country.

“I pray God Almighty to continue to bless Tinubu with good health and long life to continually serve the nation and humanity.” (NAN)

