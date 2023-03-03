Tinubu, a divine gift to Nigeria says Bajowa

By EricJames Ochigbo

Former Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, retired Gen. Olu Bajowa says the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu is a divine gift to Nigerians, following his election in the keenly contested Feb. 25 presidential election.

In a statement on Friday, Bajowa said that Nigeria required a complete overhaul in the socio-political and economic spheres.

He congratulated Tinubu on his emergence in the keenly contested Feb. 25, Presidential Election.

“Judging from your track records in governance, I have no iota of doubt in my mind that you are a divine gift to this great nation at this crucial moment when our country requires complete overhaul in the socio-political and economic spheres.

“Over three decades now, you have remained most committed, the most consistent and the most tenacious player on the political turf in Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated that you are a diehard progressive democrat, relentless bridge builder, uncommon developer of human capital resources, an avowed, firm believer in the rule of law, and in the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria,” he said.

The retired army general prayed God to strengthen Tinubu and grant him grace, wisdom, knowledge and understanding to guide towards a national rebirth.

“A new Nigeria of true Federalism, where there will be love, unity, peace and progress, with life more abundant,” he said. (NAN)