Tinubu, 500 others to attend green economy summit in Niger

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Plans have been concluded for President Bola Tinubu to attend the first ever Green Economy Summit and the unveiling of the Niger Green Economy Blueprint to guide developmental choices of action in the state.

The two- day summit, with the theme: ‘Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets Innovation for Niger State’s Development’, is scheduled for between October 24 and 25 in Minna.

According to a statement issued in Minna, Gov. Umaru Bago, said that the summit was expected to attract no fewer than 500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds globally.

The summit that is strategically aligned with the United Nations International Day for Climate Action, will be a forum where discussions and solutions will be proffered on various issues.

They include; decarbonizing energy systems, circular economy, waste management, green agriculture, food security, eco-tourism, and community development, among others.

The statement added that the summit would to serve as a platform to attract local and international investors interested in green assets trading, green technologies, renewable energy projects, and sustainable financing initiatives.

Subsequently, the summit will focus on the role of local communities in sustainable development, thereby empowering communities with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and benefit from green initiatives.

It is also meant to foster technology transfer and knowledge sharing to enable Niger adopt and implement sustainable greenhouse solutions effectively.

It further emphasized that the summit would focus on exploring green business opportunities, renewable energy projects, sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism as means to drive economic diversification.

It will also provide opportunities to showcase innovative green technologies and best practices from around the world and job creation, among others.

The speakers at the summit include; Mr Sufyan Ibrahim, a development and environmental expert, Eser Tumen, Administrative, Finance, and Operation Departments, Tumen Holding and Dr Jahan Moghadam, President, WorldWide Energy (WWE).

Others are Dominik Glock, Senior Scientist and Project Manager, Forschungszentrum Jülich, Germany and Dr Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Environment, among others.(NAN)

