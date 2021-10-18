Tinubu 2023: APC gives letter of recognition to NDA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued the Nigeria Diaspora for Aṣíwájú (NDA), a letter of recognition as one of the support groups within the party.

Mr Omọ́gbọ́láhàn Babawale, Nigeria Coordinator of the NDA, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The NDA is a partisan group aimed at garnering support across the length and breadth of Nigeria and the Diaspora for the actualisation of Bola Tinubu’s presidency in 2023.

The group has its offices in Lagos, Abuja and London with zonal support offices across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Babawale said the letter, dated October 18th, 2021, and titled: ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’, with reference number NDA/ONC/DG/OLAB/10/em02 and signed by APC Director of Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, meant a lot to the NDA, because it would boost the morale of its members and spur them to do more to enthrone a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

He added that the recognition of the group further justifies its assurance that the realisation of a Tinubu presidency is possible in 2023.

Babawale said the letter of recognition could not have come at a better time than now that the Senate has passed the Electoral Act on electronic transmission of voting results.

He expressed gratitude to the Chairman, Director-General, Coordinators, Directors and members of the NDA for their steadfastness, support and for remaining focused on the objectives of the group.

He said Tinubu’s teeming supporters which spread across the country’s six geo-political zones could not wait to have him declare his intention for the 2023 presidential election.

“We are all on our marks, getting ready for the whistle to blow,” Babawale said, adding that members of the NDA are eager to hit the ground running.

He added that with the right visionary leadership, woven around the tripod of vision, passion and action, NDA is convinced that Tinubu is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Babawale said these are measurable in terms of deliverables during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State and his giant strides within the APC.

He prayed that God should keep Tinubu in good health and grant him strength and the needed wisdom ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

According to Babawale, Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Buhari-led administration.

In the letter, a copy of which was made available to NAN, the APC Director of Administration charged the NDA to ensure that its activities are in line with the party’s guidelines. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...