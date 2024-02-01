Tinted glass permit: 3 police officers in Lagos face trial

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State says that the three police officers, who demanded a tinted glass permit from motorists are facing trial for professional misconduct.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP. Tunni Ayuba, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She identified the errant officers as ASP Kenedy Ereoah, Insp. Ademiluyi Adekunle and Insp. Ayo Gbenga.

Ayuba said that the men were not kidnappers, but officers attached to the Zone 2 Command.

“The attention of the Police in Zone 2 Command was drawn to a viral video posted by ‘X’ user with the handle @EmmCee_RNB on Jan. 25, where three men claiming to be police officers attached to the command demanded a tinted glass permit from a motorist.

“The tweet was responded to, while investigation into the identities of the officers commenced.

“The trio are all attached to the Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

“Contrary to the claim that they are kidnappers, they were on official duty but acted unprofessionally.

‘The officers defaulted and are presently being tried for flouting the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on tinted glass permit,” she said.

Ayuba urged the affected motorist to contact her for further action.

“For the purpose of transparency, the command wishes to request that the affected member of the public contact the ZPPRO via GSM No. 08100025614 for further action, ” she said.

According to her, the Assistant Inspector General of Police has called for calm while reassuring residents of Lagos State and Ogun of the safety and security of their lives and property as they go about their lawful businesses.

(NAN)

By Deborah Akpede

