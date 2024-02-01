Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinted glass permit: 3 police officers in Lagos face trial
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Tinted glass permit: 3 police officers in Lagos face trial

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
29
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards
Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State says that the three police officers, who demanded a tinted glass permit from motorists are facing trial for professional misconduct.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP. Tunni Ayuba, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She identified the errant officers as ASP Kenedy Ereoah, Insp. Ademiluyi Adekunle and Insp. Ayo Gbenga.

Ayuba said that the men were not kidnappers, but officers attached to the Zone 2 Command.

“The attention of the Police in Zone 2 Command was drawn to a viral video posted by ‘X’ user with the handle @EmmCee_RNB on Jan. 25, where three men claiming to be police officers attached to the command demanded a tinted glass permit from a motorist.

“The tweet was responded to, while investigation into the identities of the officers commenced.

“The trio are all attached to the Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

“Contrary to the claim that they are kidnappers, they were on official duty but acted unprofessionally.

‘The officers defaulted and are presently being tried for flouting the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on tinted glass permit,” she said.

Ayuba urged the affected motorist to contact her for further action.

“For the purpose of transparency, the command wishes to request that the affected member of the public contact the ZPPRO via GSM No. 08100025614 for further action, ” she said.

According to her, the Assistant Inspector General of Police has called for calm while reassuring residents of Lagos State and Ogun of the safety and security of their lives and property as they go about their lawful businesses.
(NAN)

By Deborah Akpede

Previous article
LP, PDP fight for 4,618 votes in Enugu South rerun
Next article
FG to procure more arms for National Parks operations – Minister 
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.