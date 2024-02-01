Tina Mba, Denrele Edun, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Jidekene Achufusi in ‘I Love You Regardless’ Romcom

A movie that will entertain, inform and also educate movie buffs is set for the cinemas in Nigeria. ‘I Love You Regardless’ is a romantic comedy laced with life lessons and issues that resonate with the global audience and anyone seeking to find love.

Film lovers are also expected to get good value for their money as “I Love You Regardless” will hit the cinemas on February 9, 2024.

According to Tosin Allen, the executive producer and co producer, the movie is about love, tribe , friendship and forgiveness with a suspense that will captivate its audience.

She said, “ I Love You Regardless’ has a rich ensemble of cast with iconic actors that have made their mark and young ones who are set to shine brighter like shining stars.

“The movie features renowned actors and actresses including Jidekene Achufusi, Titi Joseph , Eyinna Nwigwe, Tosin Pedro, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Denrele Edun, Tina Mba and others.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the film, Titi Joseph , co-producer of the movie and lead actress, said , ‘I Love you regardless’ is a movie everyone will love as its theme was crafted to entertain, inform and educate the diverse audience of cinemas. It was great working with all the casts and crew as with production of movies, producing the movie had its challenges but we rose above it.

“There is something in the movie for lovers and would be lovers as you can’t tell where love would find you. I want to appreciate everyone who invested time and effort in this project,” says Joseph

Written by Chino Marchie, the scriptwriter with amazing credits such as flicks like Fading, Unplanned, Yours Truly Ex, Everything but a Ring and A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man. ‘I Love You Regardless’ is directed by Chibuike Ibe and produced by Tosin Allen and Titi Joseph.

In the romcom, all hell breaks loose in the lives of Tosin, (a veterinarian) and Ugonnia (a struggling actor) after a shady house agent and home owner conspires to rent Ugonnia and Tosin the same apartment, the two must learn to co-habit even though they hate each other’s guts.

A Tom and Jerry fight ensues as both party swears to get the other out of the apartment by all means necessary, leading to different twists and turns in the suspense -filled movie.

The movie is distributed by Kada Entertainment and already more than 30 cinemas are set to screen the movie across the nation namely: Filmhouse Cinemas, Genesis Cinemas, Viva Cinemas, Silverbird Cinemas, Blue Picture Cinema and Kada Cinemas among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

