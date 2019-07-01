TIN registration system will attract more investments – Osinbajo

By Chimezie Godfrey

#TrackNigeria – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the new TIN registration system will attract both local and international investments which will develop the country’s economy.

Speaking Monday in Abuja during the official flag off of the JTB New National Tax Payer Identification Number (TIN), Osinbajo said that the new initiative aligns fully with the Federal Government strategic objectives as contained in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He pointed out that it will increase revenue for government and support the ease of doing business.

“The New TIN Registration system will utilize existing data from a corporate identity management agencies and help build a data base that is reliable and verifiable

“It will increase revenue for government and support the ease of doing business for practically every business man who must now be registered and who must now have and identification number.

“And this of course helps in every way to fund investments, social and human capital development and more.

“What we seek to achieve is a way to attract business. Not just international business, more importantly local businesses.

“It is the local investment that will develop our economy the most,” he said.

The vice President also said that President Buhari has directed all agencies critical to the optimum success of the initiative to provide full cooperation to the JTB.

The chairman Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr Tunde Fowler in his opening remarks said Tax-revenue administration in the 21st century has evolved into a systematic and deliberate process that is underpinned by the availability of accurate and reliable data.

He added that it entails deliberate and strategic planning initiatives, well informed and adequately equipped tax-revenue managers who will drive the process both on and off the field.

He also pointed out that for the revenue potentials of the country to be maximally harnessed, it is essential that credible and reliable data is available for use.

“This new reality drives the desire by the JTB to ensure that the identification of individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria is achievable.

“It is not only important that these records are available, it is equally important that the records are credible and reliable and that they are accessible under a secure environment, online real-time.

“We are confident that the new system will add immense value to tax-revenue administration in the country, not only in terms of processes and procedures, but in terms of efficiency and ensuring a coordinated and systematic approach towards managing revenue generation as well as tax information sharing between and among tax authorities both within and outside the country,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the new system will also provide immense benefits to the taxpayers.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

