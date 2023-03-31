Timipre Sylva resigns as minister of state for petroleum resources 

By Ella Anokam

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,  Chief Timipre Sylva has resigned from office.

Information obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Friday from unconfirmed  sources,  said the minister has  submitted his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the sources,  Sylva has intention to contest for the  governorship election in Bayelsa  and will participate in the forthcoming APC’s primary election that is likely to hold anytime in April.

Sylva had governed Bayelsa  for one term and has constitutional rights  to contest for another tenure.

Meanwhile,  when contacted,  the Minister’s Senior Adviser, Media and Communications, Horatius Egua said he could not deny or comfirm the resignation because he had not seen the resignation letter.He has not been officially informed of the resignation by the minister, the aide said.(NAN)