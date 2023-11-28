Time to redesign NYSC scheme to fulfill purpose of creation, says Minister



Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, says it is time to redesign the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to fulfil the purpose of its creation.

Olawande said this on Tuesday during an unscheduled inspection visit to facilities at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yipata in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara.

He said the ministry would discuss with the state governors and other stakeholders to change the narratives at the NYSC orientation camps.

”I made this visit because I want to be part of my people and because they are youths like me.

”We have a ministry headed by youths, so we want the youths to feel the government in all aspects.

”After going round the facilities, we discovered it is time to sit at a round-table and redesign the NYSC scheme.

”We at the ministry will talk to the state governors and the stakeholders on how we can change the narrative so that the youths can be happy during the President Bola Tinubu administration,” Olawande said.

The minister, however, told the Corps members while addressing them that he felt their pain and would ensure an uplifting of facilities in the camp.

”I encourage you to have renewed hope because I am here on a rescue mission. Things will change here.

”I assure you in months to come, a more conducive environment will be provided in this camp,” Olawande said.

Kwara NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Olaoluwa Onifade, called for the intervention of the Federal Government in the upgrading of facilities at the camp.

He said the camp, having been in existence for more than 40 years, has most of its facilities dilapidated in spite of the efforts of the state government to renovate them.

”The camp still has some challenges facing it in spite of the state government’s efforts.

“So, I believe with the coming of the Minister and the continuous support of the state government, we will have a change here,” Onifade said.

He added that the scheme must be reviewed to match the yearnings of the teeming youths and for them to see the reason the NYSC was created.

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

