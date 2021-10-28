Time to build your dream, NCPC boss tells Berom community

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has called on Berom Community Association, Lagos, BECAL, “to be united and pursue their dreams as a people and not to live fake lives.

According to Pam,fake life kills and does not represent the truth about a people and as a community, they should imbibe the virtues of good, harmonious living and shun criminality to gratify their selfish desires.

The Executive Secretary gave the charge in a message delivered at the third edition of Wusal Berom in Lagos state.



It was gathered that Wusal Berom started in 2018 with the aim to bring Berom sons and daughters who are residing in Lagos state undertaking different jobs to honor God and fellowship with one another.

Pam who spoke on the Topic: Building The Walls,charged them to respect and honor their host community as it will not only go down well with them but expose them to better friendship and understanding.

He explained further that, “People are what they are because of certain things that have been deposited in them by God urging they must ensure they unite and relate with other people to attain lofty heights.”

Pam who was the guest speaker at the annual non-denominational service of BECAL took his text from the books of Nehemiah 3:17 and 1 Corinthians 3:10-13 stressing the need for unity, relationship, and respect.

He said building a dream entails avoiding building individuals but the people, insisting that attitude of building individual destroys the very essence of togetherness and kills the destinies of many.

” It is criminal for people to carry the dream of people to build an individual. Unity is essential in building a community just as Nehemiah did during his time.

” The dream of the Berom people will not die if we come together as one and avoid building individuals.”

He said Berom must succeed as a people there is the need to honor those that are ahead of them like Nehemiah did.

“Nehemiah built a strong relationship with people and got favor from the King who was not a jew and when he made one call, people came out to help in rebuilding the walls because he was not a selfish leader.

“If we must succeed as a people, we must learn to build relationships with people outside of the land to push our agenda forward. This relationship helps a lot.

“When we have good friends it will help us as a people. Education is not important in building relationships but a good relationship does.

“When you respect relationships people will respect us, so we the Berom people must learn to relate with others and have good friends.

“It is sad to see the hatred we have developed against one another which is hindering our growth,” the NCPC boss advised.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.