TIME magazine names Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year

TIME Magazine has named U.S. president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris as its person of the year.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” TIME editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement.

Biden and Harris claimed victory in the presidential election on Nov. 7, after running a cautious yet focused campaign, pledging to unite the country, end the chaos of Donald Trump and get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic which is rampaging through the country.