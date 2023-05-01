Time For Reset

by Dakuku Peterside

Nigeria’s nascent democratic journey has lasted for 24

uninterrupted years, the first time in its history. Previous democratic

interregnums did not last long enough due to incessant military

incursions into governance to give us enough time and data to

evaluate its impact on society. The debate on the success or failure

of our democracy is raging, and opponents have enough data to

back their claims. The jury still needs to be out on that.

However,

we have made some progress in our democracy, but many

Nigerians are yet to connect personally with democratic values and

dividends, making them question the idea and practice of

democracy – or at least the Nigerian brand of democracy.



If the 2023 election campaign has done nothing else, it has spurred

widespread calls for reform and renewal in just about every sector

and institution in our country and to do things differently. Almost

everything in these tumultuous election months – hyperinflation,

economic crisis, deep poverty, poorly implemented currency

exchange, fuel scarcity, high rate of “Japa” – grew out of problems

swept under the rug for decades. Now the need to do things

differently is urgent and imperative. The case for a reset is

compelling and will require courage, clarity, and creativity. What

matters to Nigerians is responsible, timely, and evidence-driven

actions. This is what the incoming government owes Nigerians.



A quick critical review of the performance of our democracy in the

core facets of society reveals startling facts as further justification

for the call for a complete and total reset of our democratic

governance to be fit for purpose. These facets include the

economy, security, education, unemployment, social cohesion,

morality and ethics, and healthcare. However, this column will focus

on the economy and unemployment and visit the other issues in

subsequent articles. Comparing the economic statistics in 1999 with

that of 2022 will reveal some form of growth that, in isolation, may

look like tremendous progress. Economists attribute the growth we

experienced between 1999 to 2013 to oil and gas windfall and not

out of any ingenuity or right policy decisions.



According to the World Bank, some of the economic statistics of

Nigeria in 1999 were GDP (current US$) $45.6 billion at an annual

growth rate of 0.58%; GDP per capita (current US$)- $381.4;

Inflation at 6.6%; and poverty headcount ratio at national poverty

lines (% of the population)-54.4%. In 2022, the same report

indicated that Nigeria’s GDP (current US$) $448.1 billion; GDP

growth (annual %)-3.4%; GDP per capita (current US$)-

$2,113.5; inflation, consumer prices (annual %): 16.6%; Poverty

headcount ratio at national poverty lines, 63% of persons living

within Nigeria.





Comparing 1999 with the 2022 economic data, we can see that

Nigeria has experienced significant economic progress over the

past 23 years at the macro economic level and not necessarily at

the micro economic level. Some of the changes are GDP (current

US$) has increased by 883%; GDP growth (annual %) has risen by

4.83 percentage points; GDP per capita (current US$) has

increased by 454%; inflation, consumer prices (annual %) has risen

by ten percentage points; poverty headcount ratio at national

poverty lines (% of the population) has increased by about 9%

percentage points. It may seem like a good improvement at a

cursory look, but given the period covered and context vis a vis

what Nigeria’s contemporaries did within a similar time frame, we

have mellowed our shout of Uhuru.



Furthermore, a more realistic comparison will be to compare our

economic data within the past decade (2012 – 2022), and this

reveals some dire results. Economic statistics of Nigeria in 2012 are

GDP (current US$): $460.6 billion; GDP growth (annual %): 4.3%;

GDP per capita (current US$): $2,762.9; Inflation, consumer prices

(annual %): 12.2%;Poverty headcount ratio at national poverty lines

(% of the population): 53.5%. Comparing these statistics with those

of 2022 shows that the GDP has decreased by 2.7%; GDP growth

(annual %) has decreased by 0.9 percentage points; GDP per

capita (current US$) has reduced by 23.5%; inflation, consumer

prices (annual %) has increased by 4.4 percentage points; poverty

headcount ratio at national poverty lines (% of the population) has

increased by about nine percentage points. This shows the dire

straits our economy is in currently; therefore, we need to do

something about it urgently .



If you compare the growth of two nations with similar

circumstances, you will be worried about why our growth has been

stunted. The two nations are Rwanda and India. Rwanda’s growth

rate was -0.9% in 2007, but by 2016, it peaked at 9.4% and

stabilised at 4.9-4.2% between 2021 and 2022. Within the same

period, their GDP grew by 25% relative to 2007. India’s case is

even more admirable. India did not only increase its GDP fivefold in

the last ten years but was able to lift more than 415 million people

out of poverty in the past 15 years, whereas, during the same

period, more Nigerians moved to multidimensional poverty.

The reasonable inference to draw from this picture is that there is

something wrong with our economic model. We need a reset before

we degenerate into economic slavery. The indices indicate that our

economy is not working -low growth, high inflation, high

unemployment rate, unfavourable balance of trade, GDP and low

FDI. We must stop the degeneration and reverse it to the path of

growth. Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Rwanda are getting it right.

Whatever we must do to achieve a minimum of 5% growth per

annum is critical and urgent .



The second problem is unemployment. Unemployment statistics in

Nigeria could be better, as the country faces a high and rising level

of unemployment and underemployment, especially among the

youth. Nigeria has an unemployment rate of 27.1%, which means

that about 21.8 million people are actively looking for work but

cannot find any. Nigeria has an underemployment rate of 28.6%,

meaning that about 22.9 million people work less than 40 hours a

week or in jobs that do not match their skills, education, or

aspirations. Nigeria has a youth unemployment rate of 40%, which

means that about 14 million young people aged 15-24 are

unemployed.

Nigeria has a low labour force participation rate of 56%. Nigeria

needs to create at least 3.6 million net new jobs annually to reduce

the unemployment rate to 5% by 2033, according to a policy memo

by Agora Policy. This would require an average annual GDP growth

rate of 7.5% and an employment elasticity of 0.523.

The good news is that the new administration acknowledges these

challenges as real and present, and the ideas and the will to tackle

it is now the issue.



The critical challenge our political leaders face is making Nigerians

feel whole again, creating opportunities and hope for Nigerians,

advocating, and expanding the frontiers of freedom, eschewing

ethnic and religious bigotry, repudiating impunity, corruption, and

uncertainties, putting Nigeria on the path of recovering our country

socially, economically, and morally.

In the penultimate month of the inauguration of a new government,

it is time to reset Nigeria’s economy. This reset should be built on

three critical pillars. These pillars include restoring public

confidence in the institution of government and its capacity to

provide all citizens opportunity irrespective of tribe, religion, or

tongue; re-prioritising our national priorities to focus on

the economy, security, education, a new national – subnational

relationship ; and resisting playing politics with national

development and fighting corruption.



The government should declare war on getting the economy

right, especially raising money to make a difference . Once the

economy is good, it will elicit both intended and unintended

multiplier effects on every other aspect of the growth and

development of Nigeria. The government must have a clear,

SMART economic goal and an overarching economic strategy to

achieve the set goal. There must be clear revolutionary actions that

will reset the economy. The first of such revolution should be rapid

infrastructural development which should be evident to all

Nigerians. Spending on power ,viable interstate highways , airports

of truly international standard , scaling up train revolution and

other projects must explode.This can only happen if we can raise

money as a country . The incoming government must find the

money to make a difference in all critical areas . As it is often said ,

money answers all problems.





The second revolution is massive job creation. The Nigerian

government must decide what clear strategy to create jobs. The

bottom-up approach has not worked as intended and must be

revisited. Therefore, I advocate for the top-bottom strategy, where

the government encourage the establishment of many companies,

industries, and small and medium-scale enterprises to boost

production and create jobs. The government should resist providing

only public sector jobs as it is not sustainable . This is

counterintuitive because it makes the cost of governance high.



The last revolution is creating a sophisticated power and

technology deepening strategy that will provide access to the

internet, smart mobile telephony and a sophisticated ID programme

that will capture 99.9% of adult Nigerians that can be used to verify

anybody instantly. This will be the backbone of cataclysmic change

in Nigeria and provide the solid data infrastructure and base to

move Nigeria into the technology age. The impact of this will be

mind-boggling. Nigeria has the BVN, NIN and other forms of

identification platforms currently.

This needs to be harmonised and harnessed for Nigeria’s growth.

The government must push to have almost every Nigerian captured

in the ID programme and utilise the advantages of such data for

economic progress. Imagine an organised ID system’s impact on

instant loans to individuals and organisations, direct government

interventions, like credits to citizens and businesses, ease of

providing security, and increased confidence in doing business in

Nigeria.