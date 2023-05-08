Time for reset: Education reforms as a priority in Nigeria

by Dakuku Peterside

Education is a critical priority for Nigeria, as it is for any nation

serious about growth and development. Unfortunately, in the past

ten years, we have not seen any focus on or dramatic improvement

in education. Our best efforts at addressing education have put us

steps behind our peer nations in all key development indicators. We

inadvertently signal to the world that we do not care about the

future. Education is a fundamental human right that should be

available to all citizens, regardless of socio-economic status or

background. This is different in Nigeria. Nigeria’s literacy rate, put at

62% by Globaldata does not make us competitive among nations

and shows the dysfunctional state of our primary schools . At this

point, we do not need talks, sound bites, and pretensions. We need

radical reforms backed by action to change the status quo. The

Nigerian government needs to take a holistic approach to education

reform that focuses on improving the quality of education,

increasing access to quality education, and promoting innovation

and technology in education. Acknowledged , education is on the

concurrent list and Local Governments have a pivotal role to play .

The federal government still has a responsibility to set policy

direction for the nation.





As a first step, it may be necessary to establish a “Special Office on

Education Reforms at the Presidency”, working with other levels of

government and stakeholders, to fashion out a 25-year ‘Marshall

plan’ to reposition education and follow up the plan with a

measurable implementation strategy. It must establish policies and

regulatory framework to increase literacy rates and encourage

gender equality in education. While the federal government should

strengthen regulatory regimes for standards nationwide, state and

local governments should establish their competitiveness standards

to be measured by academic performance in public examinations

and evidence of high levels of numeracy and literacy skills among

the children.

State and Local Governments’ proactive actions are desperately

needed given the cultural dichotomies and multiplicities of

geopolitical differences in both access to education and quality of

education in Nigeria. There are by far too many differences in

standards in the Nigerian system, and state-by-state differences,

regional geopolitical differences, and differences between public

and private institutions exist. The education challenges in the

Muslim North are peculiarly different from those of the South.

Insecurity in the North has compounded the problems.



Education statistics in Nigeria are frightening, as it faces many

challenges in providing quality and inclusive education for its large

and diverse population. Nigeria has the world’s highest number of

out-of-school children, with about 10.5 million children aged 5-14

years not attending school. Nigeria has a low literacy rate of 65.1%

according to World Bank data with significant gender and regional

disparities. It has a low gross enrolment rate in primary schools of

68.3%, with 22.4 million children in public primary schools and 4.2

million in private primary schools. Nigeria ranks 124th out of 137

countries in terms of quality of primary education according to

World Economic Forum . It has a low school completion rate of 63%

for primary education, 44% for junior secondary education, and

17% for senior secondary education.

It allocates only about 5 to 6% of its federal budget to education, far

below the recommended 15-20% national budget by UNESCO.

The expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP is also low

at 1.95%.

Furthermore, to underscore the crisis in our education sector, only

450,000 to 550,000 applicants who sit for JAMB out of 1.761 million

in 2022 were admitted to universities. These 450-550,000 persons

are 0.013% of 40 million youths aged between 15 and 24 (2020

data) eligible for university education. This lag in tertiary education

opportunities is part of the reasons we are crawling as a nation. The

astronomical rise in private universities from 3 in 1999 to 30 in 2009

and 111 in 2022 is evidence of the gap in university education but

not necessarily about quality or affordability .



Apart from the issue of access, Nigerian Universities are plagued

with poor quality of instruction and learning, leading to a generation

of unemployable Nigerian university graduates because they need

more skill, cognitive ability, and critical thinking capacity. This gap

can be traced to the quality of our basic education which is under

the purview of local governments. Research output, which is the

main criterion for ranking universities globally, of Nigerian

universities and Nigeria academics is comparatively low behind

countries like Botswana and South Africa. And knowledge

accumulation, which leads to social and human capital formation

and economic development, gives developed countries an

advantage over developing countries. Our low research output

partially accounts for why our growth is stagnated and the rentier

economy is thriving.

Conversely, estimated 5-7% of our seasoned Academics leave

Nigeria annually to go overseas because of a better research

environment. Several special NUC intervention schemes started

earlier are either abandoned or discontinued. Such innovative

schemes as Linkages with Experts and Academics in the Diaspora

Scheme (LEADS) designed to attract Nigerian academics in the

diaspora, Presidential Scholarship for Innovation and Development

(PRESSED) for first-class graduates, and Transnational Education

Scheme (TES) to boost foreign investment and partnerships

between Nigerian universities and their foreign counterparts have

not made the intended impact on our tertiary education sector.

The education infrastructure in Nigeria is old, decrepit, poor, and

sometimes abysmal. Successive governments have failed to build

new public schools commensurate to the community need, or

where they do, no real investment is made in infrastructure and

facilities. Most public schools’ conditions are terrible, and no one

wants to study there. The school buildings and premises are “not fit

for purpose”. There is an extreme level of negligence towards

education. The teachers are neither well-trained nor really

motivated. Private schools are personal businesses and are

squeezing the living daylight out of most parents who struggle to

pay the cost of private education. The curriculum emphasises

cognitive knowledge (memory-oriented learning) aimed at passing

examinations instead of skill base, analytical and independent

thinking needed for mental and economic progress. The theory is

emphasised more than practice. Education technology is

significantly unavailable in most schools.

Neglect of education by government at all levels is a critical

indicator of a failing state. When a state fails or is failing, the

effective educational systems are privatised, or the public facilities

become increasingly decrepit and neglected. Teachers and others

who work in the education sector are ignored or relegated to the

background, and reports to the relevant ministries are ignored.



I must acknowledge the effort of Dr Oby Ezekwesili as minister of

education under Obasanjo’s presidency who embarked on

comprehensive education reform, but this was dumped as soon as

the government wound down. At the sub-national level, attempts by

Ekiti State under Fayemi, Edo under Oshimole, and Kaduna under

El- Rufai to kick start the reset of education by improving the quality

of teachers was resisted by the organised labour and other

entrenched interest. This, unfortunately, is the dilemma.



Recently, the federal government has devised various initiatives to

deal with the education problem in Nigeria. These include Universal

Basic Education (UBE) Programme, Education Tax, Safe Schools

Initiative, Teacher Professional Development (TPD) Programme,

National Education Policy, and the Private Sector Participation

Programme. These initiatives, at best, had minimal positive effects

on our education sector. Little wonder the education statistics still

evoke horror reading. No doubt our education sector is broken.

I call for a state of emergency and a complete reset in education.

This means a holistic education reform that will position our

education sector as the social and economic growth engine. Asian

Tigers, referring to Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea, amongst

others, can attribute their success to the fact that they scaled up

investment in education, as well as research and development, that

enhanced human capital development to improve the productivity of

the workforce across all sectors. Nigeria needs to do the same. It

behoves the new administration to restructure the whole education

system on a priority basis and align it with modern education

techniques.

Improving education in Nigeria requires a multifaceted approach

that involves the government, businesses, educators, parents, and

the broader community. Government should first devise a means of

sustainably funding education and allocate a significant portion of

the national budget to the sector. Second, improve teacher training

and professional development to ensure teachers have the skills

and knowledge necessary to teach in a 21st-century classroom.

Third, prioritise expanding access to education, especially in rural

areas. Fourth, prioritise science , technology, engineering and

mathematics ( STEM), then invest in vocational and technical

education to equip students with practical skills relevant to the job

market. Fifth, champion curriculum reforms by reviewing and

updating the curriculum to ensure that it is appropriate and

responsive to the needs of the country and the global economy.

Sixth, embrace digital learning and promote the use of technology

in education. And finally, improve monitoring and evaluation to

assess the quality of education and track progress in achieving

academic goals.

The benefits to Nigeria of a robust education sector providing good

access, high quality, and skill and practice-driven education are

evident. A good education sector can contribute to economic growth

by producing a skilled workforce better equipped to meet the job

market’s needs, attract foreign investment, and boost economic

productivity. Quality education is a powerful tool for poverty

reduction, promotes better health outcomes, and promotes social

cohesion by fostering a sense of national identity and shared

values. Education can also promote understanding and tolerance

among different ethnic and religious groups, therefore reducing

ethnic and religious tensions and insecurity. It fosters innovation

and entrepreneurship by providing individuals with the skills and

knowledge necessary to start businesses and develop new

technologies whilst enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness by

producing a skilled workforce that can compete in the worldwide

marketplace. We, therefore, implore the new administration not to

play Russian Roulette with our education sector. They must

remember that a robust education system catalyses sustainable,

social and economic development.