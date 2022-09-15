Tiler docked for allegedly swindling customer of N272,000

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The police on Thursday arraigned a 32-year-old tiler, Oluwaseun Aderemi before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly swindling a customer of N272,000.

Aderemi, who lives in Mpape, Abuja is charged with criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the complainant, Marilyn Peters of NNPC Estate, Utako, Abuja reported the matter at the Mabushi Police Station on July 27.

Nwafoaku in addition said the complainant had on July 12, transferred N260,000 into the defendant’s Zenith bank account number: 2089018958 and another N12,000 cash for a tiling job on her site located at Customs Quarters, Kado-Kuchi, Abuja.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant instead of doing the job he was paid for, damaged the tiles that were already fixed on a staircase worth N125,000, absconded and converted the money to his personal use.

He also said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence.

He added that the offence contravenes the provision of sections 312,322 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to a bail of N500,000 and a reliable surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Oct.27, for hearing ( NAN)

