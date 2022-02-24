Tiler docked for allegedly stealing phone

By Uche Bibilari

A 19-year-old Tiler, Jethro Markus, was on Thursday docked before an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly stealing a phone valued N25,000.

The police charged Markus, who resides in Paso Village in Gwagwalada, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Bashiru Usman of Kutunku area of Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Feb. 18.

Tanko alleged that the defendant criminally entered the complainant’s shop and stole a Tecno Spark 10 phone, valued N25,000 belonging to a customer.

He said that when arrested the defendant allegedly confessed to have sold the phone to an unknown person at Zaria-Kano Motor Park in Gwagwalada.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide a valid means of identification.

He said that the address of the surety must be verified by the court staff and must provide a two recent passport photograph.

He said should the defendant default, he should be remanded in a correctional centre in Suleja.

Umar adjourned the case until March 30 for hearing. (NAN)

