Tiler docked for alleged motorcycle theft

A 38- year-old tiler, Temitope Alakuro, on Tuesday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N320,000.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was charged with stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that the defendant on June 8, at about 8.30 a.m at Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS), Oyo State Command Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan, stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle worth N320,000.

Omilana said the defendant stole the motorcycle with registration number NRK 196 QR, parked in front of the NIS command belonging to the complainant, Bassey Emmanuel.

He said the defendant was arrested by NIS officials while attempting to unlock motorcycle.

Omilana said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa -Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the case until Oct. 3, for hearing. (NAN)

