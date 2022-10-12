TikTok plans to operate e-commerce fulfilment system in U.S.

Social media app TikTok plans to operate U.S. warehouses and product fulfilment centres to create its own e-commerce supply chain system, job listings on its website and LinkedIn indicate.

TikTok reportedly began piloting a shopping feature last year in the United States, Canada and Britain through a deal with Shopify.TikTok has posted several job openings on LinkedIn in the past two weeks seeking candidates in the U.S. as it is looking to build an international e-commerce fulfilment system.As per the listings, the company intends to provide warehousing, customs clearings, delivery and customer service returns in its domestic e-commerce efforts.

For the post of a logistics solutions manager for a global fulfilment centre, TikTok is looking for a Seattle-based employee to plan and design fulfilment centres and e-commerce logistics solutions.The duties include transportation of goods, order prediction and inventory management.Further, the company is calling for a team that would be responsible for a global logistics and warehousing network.

Another job posting says the company is looking for someone to build the new fulfilment service from scratch.Amid the e-commerce boom across the world, Beijing-based ByteDance’s popular social media platform known for short videos is expanding into e-commerce as its next major revenue stream after recording significant growth in its ads business.

TikTok has already entered into e-commerce in select markets, including Britain and Indonesia, where it currently offers a shopping option called TikTok Shop that allows creators and merchants to sell products.The company has also partnered with Shopify to enable shopping on the platform. (dpa/NAN)

