Tight security in NASS as Tinubu set to present 2025 budget

By Kingsley Okoye

Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly Complex ahead of presentation of 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reportes that budget presentation which was earlier slated to hold on Tuesday, Dec 17 was shifted to Wednesday 18 Dec.

NAN also reports that all business operators and ancillary service providers like banks and food vendors have been told not to open for business by the management of the complex, given the budget presentation.

Visitors and non-essential staff, members of the National Assembly have also been told to stay at home till after the presentation of the budget.

NAN reports that very few members of staff on essential duty officers with accreditation tags and a few journalists are being allowed to gain entrance into the complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to preside over the joint session along side Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen .

The budget presentation will be Tinubu’s second budget estimates to the National Assembly having assumed office on May 29 2023(NAN)