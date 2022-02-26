Tight security in Jos, Bassa over by-election in Plateau

There is heavy presence of security personnel in Jos North and Bassa local government areas of Plateau for the ongoing by-election for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.



Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some areas reports that a combined team of security personnel were stationed in various polling units and other strategic locations.



Commissioner of Police in the state Batholomew Onyeka said he had deployed a good number of policemen to ensure a peaceful election.



He also said that the police command had banned vehicular movements between 12 midnight and 6p.m., with the exception of those on essential duties.



ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, told NAN that the deployment of personnel “is not to intimidate voters but to ensure a rancour-free process.



“All we want is a peaceful process and we call on residents to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during and after the election”.



Ogaba urged political parties to caution their supporters and loyalists to desist from creating trouble during the election.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

