Tight security at Lagos Assembly ahead Monday plenary

Security was unusually tight on Monday morning at the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the day’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of security operatives

By Adekunle Williams

Security was unusually tight on Monday morning at the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the day’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of security operatives were sighted at strategic positions at the assembly complex very early in the day.

The security operatives included officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

NAN correspondent, who was at the assembly, reports that vehicular and commuter movements were restricted while there was a heavy stop and search at each entrance to the assembly to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Visitors, journalists and staff members with no means of proper identification were not allowed to the assembly ahead of the plenary at 11.00a.m.

NAN reports that the office of the acting Clerk had, on Sunday, advised staff members and legislators’ aides to come to the complex with a means of identification.

“Regarding management directives, all staff members and legislators’ aides must present valid identity cards to access the House premises. Please remember that entry will be denied to anyone without a valid identity card,” the short notice read.

The situation at the Assembly complex came in the aftermath of the removal of the former speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who on Saturday in his first reaction, faulted the process and insisted that he remained the speaker.

Obasa, who had yet to attend plenary since his removal, spoke while addressing his supporters in Lagos.

He was removed by 32 of 40 lawmakers on Jan. 13 over alleged high-handedness, lateness to plenary and abuse of office and was immediately replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda. (NAN)