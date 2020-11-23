Tight security as NAFEST gets underway in Jos

Security has been beefed up in Jos and environs as the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) began in the city on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stern-looking security personnel have been strategically stationed to provide security in and around the Rwang Pam stadium, venue of the opening ceremony.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, ASP Gabriel Ubah, told NAN that 916 personnel from different divisions under the command had been deployed for the festival.