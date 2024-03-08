Thursday Incident: What happened at MMIA — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured Lagos airport passengers and staff of their safety and security, after a cable short circuit incident on Thursday.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, said this in a statement she signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Orah confirmed that there was an electrical short circuit at about 11.20 a.m., at the E-arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) old terminal but that it did not disrupt airport operations.

According to her, contrary to the report on a national daily, there was a cable short circuit which resulted in an electrical spark from the ceiling of the said wing in the airport.

She said the incident was swiftly resolved to ensure safety of passengers and airport staff.

“In response to the incident and to prevent any further escalation, the power supply to that section of the airport was immediately switched off.

“The Engineering department promptly mobilised to identify the source of the spark, and the suspected cable was swiftly cut to stop the power flow.

“The incident lasted for only few minutes, and normalcy was restored. Airport operations were never disrupted,” she said.

Orah said that the safety and security of passengers and staff remained a top priority for Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

She added that the quick and effective response by the engineering department exemplified FAAN’s commitment to maintaining a safe and efficient airport environment.(NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian