Thugs disperse anti-Buhari protesters in Abuja

Suspected thugs in Abuja on Monday, allegedly attacked protesters that were reported to be demanding an end to disregard of civil liberties and court orders by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

As a result of the attack, one of the leaders of the protest, Deji Adeyanju was hospitalised after sustaining bruises on his left arm.

Witnesses said the attack was carried out by pro-government protesters.

A reporter for AriseTV who covered the protest said pro-Buhari demonstrators violently disrupted it, chasing Mr Adeyanju and others from the venue.

An amateur video shared on Twitter showed some youth singing praises of Buhari and advancing towards the kick-off venue of the protest outside the headquarters of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.

An AIT reporter who first shared it said that her colleague captured the scene shortly before violence broke out Monday morning.

The protest was held after the expiration of a two-week ultimatum, issued by activists to President Buhari, for him to order immediate compliance to outstanding court orders by law enforcement authorities.

The Lagos leg of the demonstration also held in Lagos on Monday with light attendance.

It was unclear how many people were wounded at the protest in Abuja, but there are claims on social media that several demonstrators were wounded alongside Mr Adeyanju.

Ariyo-Dare Atoye, an associate of Mr Adeyanju who took part in the protest, said the activist had been discharged from the hospital and taken to a location where he has been recuperating.