Thuggery can be minimised in Nigerian politics – aspirant

December 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Mr Abdul-Lateef Yahaya, an All Progressives Congress aspirant for Lagos State House of Assembly seat,  says thuggery can be minimised in Nigerian politics with  commitment of all players.


Yahaya, a former Chief of Staff to the Badagry Local Government Chairman, Mr Olusegun Onilude, expressed the hope on Monday at the Youth and Mega Event at Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State.


The event had the theme: “Youth Inclusiveness in Governance and Building Formidable Youth Representation for Brighter Future”.
was organised WAY Foundation.


Onilude said that, with sincerity on the part of political parties, candidates, voters, the youth and other stakeholders, thuggery would be drastically reduced.


He said that proper guidance by  the youth and their determination to build Nigeria’s democracy would be needed to eliminate thuggery in politics.


“We can start to minimise thuggery.
We just have to start gradually,” he said.


Mr Disu Whenayan, a student at the Lagos State University, urged the youth to protect Nigeria’s democracy refusing to be used for thuggery and other  negative purposes.


Whenayan, who spoke on theme of the event, added  that should positively impact their communities.


He urged the youth to make necessary sacrifices to build a greater society.
 Mr Mohammodu Adewole, also a discussant, said that the youth should get prepared for the future as well as support one another.
.
Another discussant, Mrs Azizat David,  advised to be more involved in politics and governance to be able to contribute their quotas to national development.
(NAN)

Tags: ,