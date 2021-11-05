A 34-year-old thrift collector, Ebere Mbonu, was on Friday brought before a Yaba chief magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly impersonating 18 thrifters and collecting their loans without their consent.’

Mbonu, a resident of Akoka area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining credit by false pretences, making document without authority and impersonation.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April at Adebayo market, in Bariga area of Lagos.

According to her, the defendant, who was a thrift collector (Alajo) for Frankbelle investment Ltd., used 18 customers’ thrift cards to collect loans without their consent.

She said that the defendant forged the thrifters’ signatures and collected N1.72million in loans from the accounts.

The offences contravene sections 315, 382 and 370 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 315 stipulates a 15-year jail term for obtaining credit by false pretences.

NAN further reports that Sections 370 and 382 both provide for seven years imprisonment each for the offences of making document without authority and impersonation.

Chief Magistrate Mrs L.Y. Balogun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, with both residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for mention. (NAN)

