Three Serial Fraudsters to Spend Time in Jail for Love Scam

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Ilorin of the and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, 16, 2021 secured the conviction of three serial fraudsters charged for offences bordering on cheating by personation, attempted cheating and internet fraud.


The convicts are Ayinde Qudus Olayemi, Ademola Samuel and Abdulazeez Faruk

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the sitting in Ilorin convicted and sentenced the defendants to various jail terms after he found them guilty of the separate charges brought against them.

The trio of Ayinde, Ademola and Abdulazeez, who were arraigned on separate charges, pleaded guilty to their charges.

Sesan Ola, Innocent Mbachie and Rasheedat Alao who prosecuted for the EFCC in the case of Ayinde, Ademola and Faruq, respectively drew the attention of the court to the plea bargain agreements entered by the defendants, while tendering the confessional statements and other incriminating items recovered from the defendants in the course of investigation.   

The counsel urged the court to convict the defendants based on the admittance of guilt, their plea bargain agreements and the uncontroverted evidence tendered before the court.

In his judgment, Justice Oyinloye held prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Consequently, he found each of the defendants guilty and sentenced them.

Ayinde was sentenced to one year imprisonment on count one with option of fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only); One year imprisonment on count two with option of fine N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira Only) and one year imprisonment on count three with option of fine of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira Only). The court, in addition ordered that Ayinde’s IPhone 12 pro max used in perpetrating the crime and the manager’s cheque (bank draft) of N450,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) which he raised as restitution to his victims be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, the Judge sentenced Ademola to one year imprisonment on count one with option of fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) and one year imprisonment on count two with option of fine of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira Only). He also ordered iPhone 11 pro, a black laptop which the convict used to perpetrate the crime and a manager’s cheque (bank draft) of N215,000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira Only) raised by the convict as restitution to his victims be forfeited to the Federal Government.

By the same token, Justice Oyinloye sentenced Abdulazeez to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N350,000 (Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only). The judge also ordered convict’s gold iPhone used to perpetrate the crime and the sum of $326 (Three Hundred and Twenty Six USD) which he benefited from the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

