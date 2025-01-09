Three Scores and Many Trophies: Mele Kolo Kyari at 60

By Nnanke Harry Willie

As the golden rays of his 60th birthday dawned, Mele Kolo Kyari is standing tall on a constellation of stellar achievements. He hit the Biblical three scores on a bull’s eye with news of long dead, abiku refineries becoming ‘born again’.

Mele Kyari’s story is a testament to the power of humble beginnings, relentless ambition, and a vision larger than life. Dubbed the “architect of modern Nigerian oil and gas,” Kyari has etched his name into history with achievements that not many in his shoes have been able to rival, transforming Nigeria’s oil and gas industry with an unrivaled blend of savvy, grit, and visionary leadership.

The Roots of Resilience

Born into modest circumstances in the dusty streets of Maiduguri, Borno State, Kyari’s story mirrors and encapsulates the true Nigerian spirit: an upbringing defined by resilience, a thirst for education, and an unyielding determination to chart a better course. A graduate of Geology from the University of Maiduguri, Kyari quickly proved himself as a rising star in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, bringing a sturdy confidence and an unassuming brilliance to the table.

Climbing the Petroleum Pyramid

Kyari’s ascent in the petroleum industry was meteoric. Joining the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1991, he demonstrated an uncanny ability to navigate complex systems while fostering innovation and derring-do. His tenure as Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, saw him spearhead Nigeria’s transparency initiatives in the global oil market, earning respect on both local and international fronts.

By 2019, his relentless dedication earned him the mantle of Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the rebranded NNPC Limited – a historic transformation he personally championed. It was a role that demanded not just technical acumen but also political dexterity, strategic foresight, and the ability to unite disparate interests under a common vision.

Staying Power in the Eye of the Storm

Few leaders have weathered the storms that Mele Kyari has faced. From navigating volatile global oil markets and surviving two presidencies to shepherding NNPC through an era of unprecedented reforms, Kyari has shown a resilience that defies conventional leadership paradigms. His staying power is rooted in a deep understanding of the sector, a commitment to accountability, and an unwavering focus on national interest. Clearly, here is a man whose Chi whispered ‘yea’ but he decided to bellow the ‘yea’ many decibels higher.

Breathing Life into Nigeria’s Refineries

Undoubtedly, Kyari’s crowning achievement has been the revival of Nigeria’s decade’s long moribund refineries. Under his leadership, long-stalled production activities at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries have roared back to life… with the Kaduna Refinery beckoning. This audacious manouvre has put a lie on the long-held belief that the refineries would never come back to life. This move would surely engender energy security and ensure that Nigeria’s refining capacity could finally begin to meet domestic demand with much more for exports sooner rather than later.

Championing competition through Private Refining

Recognizing that public refineries alone cannot meet the nation’s needs, Kyari forged groundbreaking collaborations with private refineries. The crown jewel of this effort was the integration of the Dangote Refinery – a strategic partnership (This started with a direct investment in Dangote Refinery) that not only expanded Nigeria’s refining capabilities but also introduced healthy competition into a previously monopolized industry.

Kyari’s forward-thinking approach has set the stage for a more dynamic and self-reliant energy sector.

A Legacy of Success

Recognising the shark-infested terrain of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, Kyari’s leadership has phenomenal and is a study in transformational savvy. While some may wish to attribute some of NNPC’s challenges and failures to him, the discerning would rather give him his flowers for his ability to achieve results despite the tortuous and oppressive terrain.

From overseeing the commercialization of NNPC to fostering partnerships that would ultimately bring renewed investor confidence, he has consistently delivered results. His commitment to opening up NNPC Limited for more transparency, epitomized by Nigeria’s compliance with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), has set a new benchmark for governance in the oil and gas sector.

The Road Ahead

As he celebrates his 60th birthday, Kyari must remain focused on the future. With plans to expand Nigeria’s gas infrastructure and deepen the shift towards a cleaner energy mix, his vision aligns seamlessly with global energy transition goals. His leadership in the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) reflects his commitment to reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint while providing affordable energy alternatives for the populace.

Epilogue: The Man, the Vision, the Legacy

Mele Kyari’s journey is far from over. At 60, Kyari stands not just as a titan of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry but as a symbol of what is possible when ambition meets opportunity. His story is a clarion call to dreamers, a beacon of hope to reformers, and an enduring legacy for a nation poised on the brink of transformation. Indeed, Kyari has achieved three scores and many trophies…and the best, it seems, is yet to come.

Happy Birthday, Mele Kolo Kyari!

Nnanke Harry Willie is a Brand Consultant, Publisher of BRANDECONOMY and a member of Guild of Corporate online Publishers (GOCOP)