Three Printing Association Executives Docked for N7.4m Scam in Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Command, on Wednesday, 13th October, 2021 arraigned three executives of Printing Workers Association of Nigeria, Gombe State Branch, Joe Dantata (Chairman 2008 to 2014), Raymond Mela (Chairman 2014 to 2021) and Kabiru Abdullahi (Secretary 2008- 2021) before Justice Halima S. Mohammed of Gombe State High Court, Gombe on 24-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and criminal misappropriation.

The defendants allegedly converted funds deducted from the salary of union members to personal use.

Investigations by EFCC revealed that Dantata, Raymond and Abdullahi converted the sums of N1, 823,700, N708, 000 and N4, 396,000 respectively from the union’s account to their personal use.

One of the charge reads : “That you, Joe Dantata between January and December 2008 at Gombe, Gombe State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while entrusted with the sum of N1, 823, 700.00 (One Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira) property of Nigerian Union of Printing Publishing Paper Product Works, Gombe State Chapter did dishonestly convert the said sum to your own use and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 308 and Section 309 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria respectively”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prompted the prosecution counsel, M. O. Tijani to apply for a date for trial.

Justice Mohammed adjourned the matter till November 18, 2021 for hearing and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Correctional Centre.

