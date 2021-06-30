Three more PDP senators join APC



By Haruna Salami

Three senators of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Wednesday announced that they have switched their party membership to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.



The senators are Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North), Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West) and Peter Nwaboshi (Delta North) who cited crisis in the PDP as their reason for dumping the party.



Their respective letters read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary Wednesday laid claim to that.



Senator Yau, in his letter said his decision was “necessitates by the endemic crisis that engulfed the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP, which led the national body to dissolve the state EXCO of the party”.



He said this has negatively affected effective representation of his people, adding that he has widely consulted with his people and decided to defect from “the crisis-ridden party to a more formidable and peaceful party, the APC”.



Sahabi Yau is the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, but with this decision he will have to relinquish the position, which belongs to the minority party.



Senator Lawali Hassan Anka is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Sevices Committe while Peter Nwaboshi is the Chairman, Senate Committe on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



Lawan who couldn’t hide his joy while reading their letters, congratulated the three PDP senators who crossed to APC. He urged his colleagues to respect the decision of their colleagues and restated his commitment to a united Senate.

