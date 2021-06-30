Three more PDP senators join APC

June 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News, Politics 0




By Haruna Salami
Three senators of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Wednesday announced that they have switched their party membership to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.


The senators are Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North), Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West) and Peter Nwaboshi (Delta North) who cited crisis the PDP as their reason for dumping the party.


Their respective letters by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary Wednesday laid claim to that. 


Senator Yau, letter said decision was “necessitates by the endemic crisis that engulfed the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP, which led the national body to dissolve the state EXCO of the party”. 


He said this has negatively affected effective representation of people, adding that he has widely consulted with people and decided to defect from “the crisis-ridden party to a more formidable and peaceful party, the APC”. 


Sahabi Yau is the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, but with this decision he will have to relinquish the position, which belongs to the minority party.


Senator Lawali Hassan Anka is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Sevices Committe while Peter Nwaboshi is the Chairman, Senate Committe Delta Development Commission, NDDC.


Lawan who couldn’t hide joy while reading their letters, congratulated the three PDP senators who crossed to APC. He urged colleagues to respect the decision of their colleagues and restated to a united Senate.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,