Three feared killed over Umusadege-Ogbe leadership crisis in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: At least, three persons are reported to have been killed over Umusadege-Ogbe leadership tussle in Delta state.

Sources said the tussle started in 2018 following disagreement between old and new executive members.

A leader in the community, Chief Ossai Ndudi alleged that the outgoing executive members led by one Ossai Uzoka Godwin refused to vacate their positions at the expiration of their tenure.

But in a swift reaction, Godwin said in a press statement claimed that the issue of the leadership tussle was pending at the High Court in Kwale with a suit No. HCK/87/ 2018.

Okpaluku (monarch) of the community, His Royal Highness, Andrew Nzei Chiagu who spoke with Journalists in the community, disclosed that one Chief Augustine Maduagu Opia was conferred with the legitimate High Chief.

“The crisis had started in 2018, and it has escalated with three persons feared killed over the leadership tussle.

“Chief Lucky Efe and Chief Felix Onwubolu were installed as secretary to the community, but I am appealing to the state government and the commissioner of police to prevail on the people to embrace peaceful coexistence”the Monarch said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome said that the police were doing everything possible to maintain law and order in the area.

He assured that the police will fish out the gang leaders who were allegedly fuelling the crisis.

The Onotu-Uku of the community, Chief Lawrence Adoh regretted that some of the past leaders dragged the community to court, including the state government.

He warned that unless the people showed remorse, it might not be resolved.

