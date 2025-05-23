‎Three DJs Win Big at Fidelity Bank – SMEDAN Talent Hunt in Lagos

‎



‎Three rising disc jockeys (DJs) have walked away with major cash prizes after emerging as top performers in a talent hunt competition organized by Fidelity Bank Plc in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Baobab Microfinance Bank.



‎The two-day event, held at the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos, saw Ojo Ogunsakin (DJ Bamz) clinch the star prize of ₦1 million as the overall winner, while Oluwasegun Ikoya (DJ Shegz) and Oluwaferanmi Olamide (DJ Frizzy) took home ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 as first and second runners-up, respectively.



‎Speaking at the event, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head of Brand and Communications at Fidelity Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative industry.



‎”Fidelity Bank is proud to collaborate with SMEDAN and Baobab MFB on this initiative, which aligns with our broader efforts to empower young talents in the entertainment sector,” he said. Through platforms like the Creativerse at our SME Hub, we provide training, networking opportunities, and resources to help creatives refine their skills and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”



‎Prof. Yinka Fisher, Acting Director of Partnership and Coordination at SMEDAN, highlighted Nigeria’s youth potential and the need for innovative economic models.



‎”With our youthful population, Nigeria has the talent to drive economic transformation,” he stated. “This partnership with Fidelity Bank is a step toward equipping young creatives with digital tools and market access, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”



‎The event also featured a mentorship session led by popular DJ Sodiq Yusuff (DJ Toh Bad), alongside a capacity-building workshop attended by SMEDAN Director General, Mr. Charles Odii.



‎An excited DJ Bamz, the grand prize winner, expressed gratitude to the organizers, promising to reinvest his winnings into expanding his DJ business beyond Nigeria.



‎”This is a game-changer for me. I’m grateful for the opportunity and will use the funds to take my craft to the next level,” he said.



‎The competition underscores the growing private-sector support for Nigeria’s entertainment industry, offering young talents platforms to thrive while boosting the nation’s creative economy.



