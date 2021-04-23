Three abducted Greenfield University students shot dead

Three abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, have been shot dead.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Friday.

said, “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

According to Aruwan, “The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of lives by vile entities. went on to say bandits the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost the violent wickedness they .

Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. appealed to citizens to together against the forces of darkness challenging national and the very existence of the .

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed the repose of their souls.

