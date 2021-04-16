Three members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, were among those upgraded from “Members” to “Fellows” of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, in a brief ceremony on Friday 16th April 2021 in Abuja.

Those elevated are, Brigadier General Aderinola B. Awodele (rtd), mni, SEC 35, 2013, a Consultant on Operational Logistics and another Consultant and Training Partner of the Centre, Dr Okey Ikechukwu, mni, SEC 36, 2014 as well as AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka (rtd), mni, SEC 40, 2018 who is also Director Corporate Affairs and Information Service of NARC.

Similarly, Professor Charles B. N. Ogbogbo, Director of Research, Brigadier General SOK Adeoye (Rtd), Brigadier General Florence I. Pearse, a Research Fellow and Brigadier General Usman T. Otaru, Director of Administration of the Centre, were among those awarded with the Fellowship.

The new Fellows were presented with the Fellows’ broche and certificate by the Director General of Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), at Hall F, General ML Agwai building, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

AANI President has congratulated the beneficiaries, wishing them well and enjoining them to continue to be AANI’s ambassadors in all their endeavours, towards a better society.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

