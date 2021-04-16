Three AANI members become Fellows of NARC

Three members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, were among upgraded from “Members” to “Fellows” of the Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, in a brief ceremony Friday 16th April 2021 in Abuja.

elevated are, Brigadier Aderinola B. Awodele (rtd), mni, SEC 35, 2013, a Consultant Operational Logistics and another Consultant and Training Partner of the Centre, Dr Okey Ikechukwu, mni, SEC 36, 2014 as well as AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier Sani Kukasheka (rtd), mni, SEC 40, 2018 who is also Director Corporate Affairs and Information Service of NARC.

Similarly, Professor Charles B. N. Ogbogbo, Director of Research, Brigadier SOK Adeoye (Rtd), Brigadier Florence . Pearse, a Research Fellow and Brigadier General Usman T. Otaru, Director of Administration of the Centre, were among awarded with the Fellowship.

The new Fellows were presented with the Fellows’ broche and certificate by the Director General of Army Resource Centre, Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd), at Hall F, General ML Agwai building, Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

AANI President has congratulated the beneficiaries, wishing them well and enjoining them to continue to be AANI’ ambassadors in all their endeavours, a better society.

