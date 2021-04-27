Thousands protest against transition government, France in Chad

 Thousands young people took to the streets Chadian capital N’Djamena on Tuesday to protest against the military government and France.

From early the morning, people could be heard banging pots and whistling several neighbourhoods, local reported.

The called for the military government to step down, burned French flags and shouted anti-French slogans.

Opposition parties and non-governmental organisations had called the protest under the motto “Wakit Tama,’’ or “The hour .’’

Police used tear gas on the demonstrators.

Chad’s long-time ruler , who was killed by rebels, was succeeded by his son Mahamat as president the military council, acting head state and army chief.

The new rulers had dissolved the government and national assembly, prompting the opposition to the new government a military coup.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Josep Borrell, chief diplomat the European Union, on Friday attended Deby’s funeral and pledged to the central African country.

France, former colonial ruler of Chad, sees the oil-rich but poor country as an important military partner the -ridden Sahel region. (dpa/NAN)

