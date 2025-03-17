Those who sabotaged El-Rufai undermined our mission to liberate Yoruba Muslims – MURIC

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has revealed that it solicited for the help of the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to mobilise the North towards the realization of the presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group alleged that those who sabotaged the attempt to make Mallam Nasir El-Rufai a minister in the present administration undermined MURIC’s mission to liberate Yoruba Muslims from economic impoverishment, social ostracization and political marginalization. It also called on President Tinubu to create an enabling environment for constructive dialogue between him and the former governor.

The statement reads: “Recent events on the political front has compelled us to speak up once again on the involvement of the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, in the political campaigns that preceded the 2023 presidential election.

“We affirm that the Executive Director of MURIC was part of a team of Islamic scholars who visited the former governor and solicited for his help to mobilise the North towards the realization of the presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We know the North listens to El-Rufai. Therefore, we decided to reach out to that strategically important region through him.

“We were also convinced, at the time, that South West Muslims needed a Yoruba Muslim as president in their struggle against the persecution of the Yoruba Muslim majority by an elitist Christian minority who took control of the paraphernalia of authority in all sectors in the region from the colonial masters.

“Although our first objective was realized as a Yoruba Muslim, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the election, those who sabotaged the attempt to make Mallam Nasir El-Rufai a minister in the present administration undermined MURIC’s mission to liberate Yoruba Muslims.

“These powerful forces have so far made it impossible to emancipate Yoruba Muslims from educational backwardness, economic impoverishment, social ostracization and political marginalization.

“While the latter (i.e. political marginalization) holds the key to the rest, it is sad that it is even worse in the present dispensation as the same elements who sabotaged the attempt to make El-Rufai a minister, ensured that the names of true and practicing Yoruba Muslims do not get to President Tinubu for political appointments.

“As a result of this, it is the names of Yoruba Muslims who have converted to Christianity (either willingly or unwillingly) but who retained their Muslim names in their official documents that are allowed to reach the president. Only two or three real Yoruba Muslims have succeeded in getting political appointments.

“Yoruba Christians are stealing the identities of Yoruba Muslims, usurping the roles of Muslims and swapping slots meant for Muslims. It is fraudulent but religious impersonation has always been the stock in trade of those who believe in going all out to use fair or foul means to achieve their objectives. The end justifies the means. Niccolo Machiavelli could not have done better.

“As matters stand today, most Islamic organisations in Yorubaland (including MURIC) have no access, direct or otherwise, to the presidency. Neither do we have any minister with whom we have established rapport. We have been shut out.

“For mobilizing the whole North to support the incumbent, for going to court to challenge the emefialisation of the naira (which was aimed at sabotaging the emergence of Tinubu as president), efforts should be made to close the gap between El-Rufai and the president.

“We therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create an enabling environment for constructive dialogue between him and the former governor. It is crystal clear that a caucus is bent on edging out El-Rufai and the widening gulf between the two is being encouraged by the same people.

“Finally, Mr. President is advised to review the methodology for identifying true Muslims with the right qualifications to fit into the president’s vision. Cross-checking with the right quarters will go a long way in stemming the incident of identity stealing and religious impersonation.”