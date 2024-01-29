Those who bought APC nomination form after our agreement never believe in Sen. Oshiomhole’s leadership, By Prince Kassim Afegbua

I have been reading all manner of spins by those who want to twist the Edo APC narrative to suit their own interest, but the truth of the matter is that there is no morality in politics. We all agreed to the setting up of a Committee to prune down the number of aspirants to a manageable size, but I am shocked that when the committee submitted its report, some persons started lying about the composition and the report. People are never honest. Politicians are very funny set of people. In the overall arrangement, only an individual will emerge. The money they deployed in the purchase of form can be utilised to improve the lives of the ordinary people.out there. Power is indeed selfish.

The curious thing to note is that they all vouched to be of good behaviour, not behave like Godwin Obaseki and were ready to abide by the outcome. Senator Adams Oshiomhole asked us five times, if the aspirants were at home with the initiative of setting up a committee. Nobody raised an objection. We all concurred to the move, but I am shocked now that some people have started running a different narrative. I can’t reconcile that. I am not wired that way. My word is my bond. I don’t like hanky-panky approach to politics. I am blunt, straight forward and focused. If it doesn’t suit me at this time, there will be some other time that will suit me. I cannot turn around after agreeing to a decision, to start changing the goal post at the middle of the game. I cannot flourish under such atmosphere. Politics is a game of robust engagement, collective bargaining and constructive engagement.

I want to believe that those who went ahead to purchase the nomination form, ab initio, were never supportive of Senator Oshiomhole’s leadership. I don’t really think they believe in his leadership of the party in the state. Aside from being a team player, Senator Oshiomhole is very engaging and conversational. He bows to superior argument. He’s neither a dictator nor one who imposes. He weighs his options, engages people to get their side of the narrative, before decisions are taken. He doesn’t harbour malice against anyone, I think he’s got a large heart. Those who wanted me to fight the process were disappointed at my calm disposition. I have been known to fight political battles but this time, I told myself nobody would use my head to break coconut. Not again. The obvious thing is that the process will only elect one person out of the 10 who bought the form. It will still boils down to what Oshiomhole told us initially on the need to save money for the real election.

