Those calling for interim national government are enemies of Nigeria- BAT Ambassadors

By Taiye Agbaje

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ambassadors, on Monday, described those calling for the annulment of the Feb. 25 presidential election and the constitution of an Interim National Government (ING) as “enemies of Nigeria.”

The National Coordinator of BAT Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that protesters, under the aegis of Free Nigeria Movement, had, on March 21, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to annul the presidential poll and set up ING pending the conduct of a fresh election on the grounds that the election was fraudulent.

Reacting, Ekungba said: “Even before the primaries, they have been planning for Interim National Government.

“Part of their plan was that even after primaries, they want to ensure there was no election; they want to cause crisis.

“And, you know a lot of things were done to cause crisis. So their cry for Interim National Government did not just start today.

“There are some people who are just enemy of Nigeria. They want to cause anarchy; they want to return Nigeria to the black days. But God will never allow them.”

He said since election had been won and lost, what the aggrieved persons needed to do was to approach the law court.

“If you are not satisfied with the outcome of the election what is proper is for you to go to court, not the streets.

“I want to call on all right-thinking Nigerians; all patriotic Nigerians to rise up now and call these people to order.

“If Tinubu scored 37 per cent of the total votes to win the presidential election, in 1979, former President Shehu Shagari scored 34 per cent of the votes and he was declared winner.

“So Nigerian Constitution is unlike other countries’ constitutions that say one must scored 51 per cent of the vote cast.

“And in this particular election, there were four gladiators; it was not a two-man race,” he said.

Besides, he said the.election was one of the most freest and fairest polls in the history of the country.

Ekungba, therefore, called on President Buhari to ensure that the transition was peaceful and successful on May 29.(NAN)