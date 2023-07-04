Those bent on creating faction in Plateau APC will be disappointed – Chairman

By Peter Amine

Chief Rufus Bature, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), in Plateau, says anyone planning to create a faction in the state chapter of the party will be disappointed.

Bature spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Jos, while reacting to an interview granted by Alphonsus Komsol, the former member representing Shendam/Qua’an Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly.

Komsol, had also in an interview with NAN, in Abuja, cautioned the party against unlawful suspension of any member of the party.

But the chairman in a counter reaction, accused the former representative, in collusion with others, of working to create disaffection, disharmony and a faction in the party for selfish gains.

“What have they not done? Are they not the ones trying to break the party into two in the state? But I can assure you that they will not succeed.

“I want to put it on record that they cannot frighten us, we have the machinery to handle Komsol and others, but we will go through the due process in doing so.

“These are people that fought the party at all levels during the just concluded elections, and it is known to everybody, and they are in Abuja claiming otherwise.

“Komsol has no capacity to advice former governor Simon Lalong to summon a caucus meeting because we don’t know him in the party.

“Even if a meeting is eventually convened, we will not call people who are openly rebelling against the party,’’ he stated.

Bature also alleged that Komsol had failed to honour more than 10 invitations extended to him when caucus meetings of the state’s APC were convened before now.

According to Bature, the ex lawmaker is only trying to denigrate the party because he is desperate for public office at the national level.

On the purported plot to suspend members, the chairman said that the APC had a constitution, and was guided by laid down rules and regulations, and so would not suspend any members without following due process.

“Conceivably, it is funny for them to assume that the APC, which is a party that has a constitution and is guided by rules and regulations, can embark on an exercise of suspending its members without following due process.

“Komsol began to helplessly sponsor some self-glorifying media campaigns, in a frantic effort to push himself into reckoning for ministerial slot.

“What a very funny way to pursue an opportunistic ambition. He thinks running down the party and its leadership in the state would advance his ministerial ambition,” he said.

He further accused Komsol of pushing Rep. James Faleke, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, to realise his ambition of becoming the ministerial nominee from Plateau.

Bature, however, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s wisdom, as he would follow due process in making all federal appointments, including ministers.

He therefore, advised the ex-lawmaker desist from such plots as APC would only reward loyal, honest and genuine party members, who had worked for its success at all levels. (NAN)

