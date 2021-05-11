Prof. Luke Ayorinde, the Vice-Chancellor of the newly approved Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko, Kwara, says institution will take after the characteristic excellent service delivery, discipline and probity of the University of Ilorin.

Ayorinde, who made this known on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen in his office said that the decision of the management of the new private university was to pattern the institution after the nation’s most sought university.

He said this was in the realisation of the consistent leadership position of the UNILORIN among similar institutions of higher learning in Nigeria over the years.

The vice-chancellor, who is a former deputy vice-chancellor of the UNILORIN said that he would ensure that he brought to bear his numerous experiences as a staff of the university on TAU to develop steadily and accomplish the essence of its establishment.

Ayorinde said that he would do everything within his power to ensure that the new university became the institution of first choice among private universities in the in no distant time.

He said he regarded himself as an ambassador of UNILORIN everywhere he went, saying that it was from the institution that he acquired the exposure in the best method of practical teaching, meaningful research and efficacious management of human and material resources.

He promised to continue to make the UNILORIN proud by running Thomas Adewumi University in the best of tradition and in such a way that it would visit quality impact on its host community and beyond.

Ayorinde, who prior to his current appointment was the Vice-Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, said that the university was told categorically by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to submit itself to the mentorship of the UNILORIN.

He said that the university would start with three faculties and 15 programmes in Management and Social Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences and Computing and Applied Sciences.

“The university will ensure the recruitment of finest personnel who will assist in the attainment of the institution’s corporate objectives,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the university would not be like any other private one, “which emphasises quantity over quality’’, saying that like the UNILORIN, the new institution will give no room for cultism, drug abuse and every form of negative youthful exuberance.

He said that the wish of the university was to produce decent and total human beings, who would not only be intellectually sophisticated but also morally upright, entrepreneurial in dispositions, exceptionally patriotic and competitively resourceful to meet up with contemporary and future challenges.

Dr Johnson Adewumi, the Proprietor of the TAU, commended the UNILORIN for its numerous services to the nation since its establishment.

Adewumi, who is the Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete, explained that he decided to establish the university to make more positive impacts on the society and not for personal aggrandisement.

He said that the university would rely on the UNILORIN for guidance as it weathers the storm usually associated with new establishments.

Highlight of the event includes inspection tour of facilities at the Thomas Adewumi University. (NAN)

