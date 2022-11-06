ThisDay Correspondent, Ebere Nwoji Wins NAICOM’s Maiden Award Of Excellence

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has conferred on ThisDay Newspapers’ Correspondent, Mrs Ebere Nwoji, its maiden Award of Excellence in insurance sector analysis and features writing in Nigeria.

NAICOM while announcing the award among Journalists from various print and electronic media organizations within and outside Nigeria during the Commission’s annual training programme for Journalists held in Lagos, observed that Mrs Nwoji’s critical analysis of issues and trends in insurance sector remains remarkable and unparalleled.

Further, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas, noted that her feature articles have not only helped to educate the public on policies, developments and challenges in the nation’s insurance sector, but also assisted to deepen insurance penetration and kept the practitioners on their toes to embrace modifications in line with international best practices.

While applauding Mrs Nwoji for her painstaking efforts and dedication to ensure fairness and balance through research as reflected in her writings, assured to institute the award as an annual event. In addition, Mr. Thomas urged all Journalists in Insurance Sector beat to emulate the exemplary disposition of the ThisDay Correspondent in educating the public on insurance matters.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Deputy Director and Head Corporate communications and Market Development of NAICOM, Rasaaq ‘Salami, while announcing the maiden award winner, noted that through Mrs Nwoji’s consistency in well researched analytical writings, she educates the Nigerian masses on insurance by analysing sensitive and critical issues in the insurance sector .

According to him, “the Commission gives this award of excellence in insurance sector analysis and feature writing in recognition of her uncommon and extra effort in critically following and analysing developments in insurance sector.”

Mrs Nwoji received a symbolic plaque with an inscription: “Federal Republic of Nigeria. National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) with the compliment of Commissioner for Insurance” and cash award.

In her response, Mrs Nwoji expressed surprise for the award, saying that although she was doing her best, deploying her knowledge in journalism, she was unaware that her efforts were being observed. She thanked NAICOM for the award, adding that it will certainly spur her to do more.

It would be recalled that prior to joining ThisDay, Mrs Nwoji started her Journalism career in Champion Newspapers Limited in 1997. She had also worked at the defunct Financial Standard and Daily Newswatch.

Mrs Nwoji who brings to bear her wealth of knowledge and experiences in discharge of her job, is a graduate of Mass Communication and holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialty in Marketing.

