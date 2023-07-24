This Deity called Petrol

by Dakuku Peterside

To be precise from the onset, it is apt to posit that the centrality,

omnipresence and ubiquitous nature of petrol in Nigeria has

elevated it to the status of a deity in our daily lives. We revere this

deity and pray that it never unleashes mayhem on us. Any scarcity

or increase in the price of this deity brings untold hardship to

Nigerians and we are eager to appease it at any cost. We are

hugely dependent on this deity because it is the dominant form of

energy that powers our way of living. We are a petrol-fuelled

economy. We depend on petroleum products for transportation,

domestic generation of power for homes, small and medium

businesses, and mechanised farming.



Over the decades, we appeased this deity with a sacrifice called a

petrol “subsidy”. Recently, the cost of this sacrifice put a knee on

the neck of Nigeria, threatened her with strangulation. To breathe

and survive the strangulation, the new administration took a plunge

and ended the sacrifice. As expected, with the stopping of the

perennial sacrifice the high priests and guardians of the deity are

livid and predicting doom and damnation to Nigeria. The deity has

unleashed severe punishment on the nation . The increase in petrol

price has created hyperinflation, a decrease in real GDP, a cost-of-

living crisis, spike in food prices and a loss of disposable income for

the citizens. The situation as it stands is precarious . Yet is not

intractable. Having opted to stop the deity’s sacrifice, we must work

hard to tame the deity – for a man who wants to wrestle with his

“deity” must prepare for the battle.



Petrol is a crude oil derivative. Fortunately we have it in

abundance. Most Nigerians expect that we should enjoy

some benefits and should be a master of the petrol deity.

Unfortunately, our history shows that this has not been the case.

Instead of mastery over petrol, we have become its slave. This

anomaly is directly linked with our failure to refine crude oil for local

consumption over the years. The failure of the government to create

the right framework to attract investment in refining of crude or

resolve the decades-long collapse of refinery infrastructure has left

us at the mercy of others. Other people process our oil and

determine the price of finished products. For too long, we relied on

imported petrol, subsidised the costs and consumed it even when

there is no need . So we became almost addicted to it. This created

in the minds of our people some entitlement mentality. And we

must worship at the altar of petrol as long as we get it cheaply.



Successive governments fed the beast of subsidy, which made it

grow bigger until it finally threatened our economic existence.

Every government discussed the removal of subsidies, but none

dared to try because of fear of the consequences. Goodluck

Jonathan administration tried but was forced to reverse it. For so

long , most Nigerians- especially those in the low income brackets ,

saw cheap, subsidised fuel as the only benefit they derived from a

morally bankrupt and corrupt Nigerian state. However , when they

woke up recently to the sleaze and alleged corruption of the subsidy

regime, some started accepting the idea of the end of subsidies. At

least to end the corruption anatomy of the so-called subsidy. But

removing subsidy has left the price of petrol in Nigeria to the

vagaries of fluidity and fluctuation of prices in the international

market.



There are five main factors that determine the price of petrol in the

international market, and these influence the price of petrol in

Nigeria. They include: the cost of crude oil from which petrol is

refined ; the cost of the product quoted on Platt, a price benchmark

denominated in USD; the freight rate (cost of hiring a tanker to bring

the product from where it is refined to where it is used, in our case

West Africa); the littering expenses from transhipment and multiple

handling; and Naira/ USD exchange rate. Any change in one or a

combination of these factors will affect the petrol price in Nigeria.

With subsidies gone, we are not protected from these events’ harsh

realities. We do not have control over these factors and forces that

determine the price of petrol. Therefore, we are at the mercy of this

deity.



To survive, we must look for an alternative; fortunately, these

alternatives exist though some may be more expensive . The

government and our universities have been reluctant to research

and explore these alternative energy sources for some inexplicable

reasons. There are several alternatives to reduce or replace the use

of petrol in the country. These alternatives can help diversify energy

sources, promote sustainability, and mitigate the impact of fossil

fuel consumption on the environment. Nigeria has significant natural

gas reserves. Encouraging the use of compressed natural gas

(CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as vehicle fuels can reduce

the dependency on petrol for transportation. Promoting the

production and use of Ethanol and biodiesel can provide cleaner

alternatives for petrol in transportation.



Promoting hybrid vehicles, which combine internal combustion

engines with electric motors, can be a transitional step towards full

electrification. Encouraging the adoption of electric

vehicles (EV)can significantly reduce petrol consumption. This

involves building the necessary EV charging infrastructure and

providing incentives for EV adoption, such as tax benefits and

subsidies. Investing in renewable energy sources such as solar,

wind, and hydroelectric power can reduce the dependency on fossil

fuels for electricity generation, freeing up more petrol for other uses.

Enhancing public transportation systems, such as buses and trains,

can reduce the number of individual vehicles on the road and lower

overall petrol consumption.



Past administrations ignored these alternatives, and we hope this

current administration will focus on them. The petrol price upward

swing is not going away too soon. This is a justification for some

proceeds of subsidy removal to be applied to investment in viable

energy sources and social services like education, health, and

affordable public transportation. It is a welcome development that

this administration is listening to the yearnings and demands of the

citizens. I salute Mr President for calling for a review of the

proposal to give N8,000 per month to 12m poor Nigerians and

commend the National Economic Council chaired by the Vice

President for coming up with an alternative palliative strategy.



I will argue that although there is room for a well-considered

palliative scheme for the poorest among us, that must not be the

focus, for palliative is merely short-term measures to ameliorate the

sufferings, whilst developing alternative energy is the long-term

solution and must be the focal point of any government intervention.

I cannot emphasise enough the importance of energy production in

any modern economy. Production of goods and services for local

use and export is fuelled by energy.



In the meantime, there are a few things the government must do to

cushion the negative impact of a hike in the price of petrol. First, it

must provide proper Communication. The government is losing the

battle of properly framing this petrol price increase to its advantage.

The dominant frame in the public sphere is suffering – all our people

are seeing and hearing is suffering. The government’s spin doctors

must rise to the occasion and win the battle for the hearts and

minds of the people. This is crucial in transitioning from

dependence on petrol deity and maximising alternative energy

regime . Secondly , even though the government must allow market

forces to determine the price of petrol, it must provide a regulatory

framework and infrastructure to influence the market. Therefore, I

advocate for adequate regulation, price monitoring, price

intelligence (Indicative price versus market price), and some quasi-

interventions when necessary. This is important, especially now,

because we are still a petrol-dependent economy even though we

have deregulated the system and removed subsidies.



Third, implementing energy efficiency measures in industries,

buildings, and transportation can help reduce overall energy

consumption, including petrol and raising awareness about the

benefits of alternative fuels and sustainable practices can

encourage individuals and businesses to make environmentally

conscious choices. Fourth, supporting businesses, especially

SMEs, at this challenging time with the petrol price crisis the

country is facing. The government must provide a tax holiday and

other incentives to help most of these businesses survive. These

businesses are central to our economic activities and must be

protected from collapse.



Furthermore, we must admit that the current challenge in Nigeria

requires a bold energy policy and a seriously informed economic

policy. This time, as hard as it may be on the citizens, provides an

opportunity to get things right and push Nigeria towards the path of

industrialisation and growth. Government must seize this

opportunity to make informed socio-economic choices to cut Nigeria

off from continued service of a petrol deity we do not even know. It

is important to note that transitioning to alternative fuels and energy

sources requires careful planning, investment, and collaboration

between the government, private sector, and citizens. Additionally,

these alternatives’ specific suitability and feasibility may vary

depending on regional factors and infrastructure capabilities.



In conclusion, we must do whatever it takes not to go back to the

subsidy. It is an ill wind that blows no one any good. This is a time

for everyone to unite and push Nigeria to the next level. It is not a

time for scoring cheap political points and doing nothing. Desperate

times call for desperate measures. Our collective duty is to provide

an energy transition that is sustainable and pulls us out of the

shackles of the petrol deity once and for all times.

