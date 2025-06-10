Third Republic lawmakers appeal to Tinubu over unpaid emoluments

Members of the House of Representatives in the botched Third Republic have appealed for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention over their unpaid salaries and allowances.

By Olajide Idowu

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo by the spokesperson for the former lawmakers from the South-West states, John Fasogbon.

Fasogbon, who represented Ife Central Constituency at the House of Representatives, said that the president, who was elected senator on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) between 1992 and 1993, was part of their set.

He also said that some of the affected lawmakers were living in abject poverty, while many had died without being paid their salaries and allowances.

According to the spokesperson, Tinubu should use his good office to ensure the payment of salaries and allowances owed.

“The former members of the House of Representative and the Senate fought for the democracy which Nigerians are enjoying today.

“I want to say that out of 598 former lawmakers, no fewer than 271 have died without being paid their allowances and salaries.

“Some of us that are still alive are living in abject poverty despite the fact that we were duly elected but sacked without any benefit whatsoever.

“We want to appeal to our amiable president, who is a listening and caring leader, on the payment of our entitlements for the period of 1992-1993, when we were at the Federal House of Representatives.

“The mother of democracy in Nigeria is the Third Republic led by Chief MKO Abiola that gave birth to the democracy which we are enjoying today and being celebrated as June 12.

“Unfortunately, the actors who made this democracy possible are wallowing in abject poverty.

“Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari honoured the acclaimed winner of the 1999 presidential election, the late MKO Abiola, and his running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, Tinubu should similarly come to the aid of the Third Republic lawmakers,” he said.

He, however, congratulated Tinubu on the celebration of his second anniversary in office, adding that the president’s achievements in the last two years were commendable. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)