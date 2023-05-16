Third Republic House of Reps forum felicitates with Tinubu

….eager to see him as c-in-c on May 29

By Haruna Salami

A group under the aegis of Third Republic House of Representatives Forum has described the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man committed to one Nigeria united in security, development and prosperity for everyone, irrespective of religious, ethnic, regional, gender or political affiliations.

In a congratulatory message to Tinubu signed by Hon. Adzer Abya, (National President) and Hon. Wasiu Logun, the Forum recalled with nostalgia when Tinubu was the Chairman of the Senate and House of Representatives Taskforce Committee for Determination of the Account of the National Assembly at inception in the Third Republic, adding “We recall your outstanding dedication to achieve that objective within the shortest period given for that task”.

“Your Excellency, we are eagerly looking forward to May 29, 2023 for your inauguration as His Excellency Asiwaju Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

“We believe that the epoch making event will usher in a new era of a transformed Nigeria that would secure, protect, and cater for the welfare of every Nigerian, a new Nigeria that will genuinely represent the hopes and aspirations of the African continent and the black race, a new Nigeria that will be a respected player in the global sphere.

The Forum expressed happiness that June 12 which took place during their era is now celebrated as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“The emergence of our own Asiwaju Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a member of the Third Republic as President-elect of Nigeria, raises hope that all other issues relating to that Republic will be settled with fairness and justice.

“We are happy that against all odds we now have a President elect from among our ranks.

They believe that Tinubu’s victory at the polls attests to his “longstanding investment in the defence of democracy especially during its most turbulent years”, adding this has given meaning to “democracy as the government of the people, for the people, and by the people”.

“You had previously displayed your capacity by providing abundant dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos State under a difficult situation,” the Forum added.

The Forum also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for making significant contributions to the entrenchment of the democratic process by recognizing Chief MKO Abiola, posthumously, as the winner of the June 12, 1993 election and restoring some of his entitlements and those of his running mate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe.