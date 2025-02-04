 Third-Party Insurance: Enugu CP warns personnel against unprofessional conduct

The Commissioner of Police Enugu state , Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu has warned Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Patrol Teams, and Traffic Personnel against unprofessional

The Commissioner of Police Enugu state , Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu has warned Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Patrol Teams, and Traffic Personnel against unprofessional conduct in the enforcement of Third-Party Insurance Policy.

The commissioner gave the directive in a statement issued on his behalf by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The commissioner of police emphasised the need for professionalism, respect for citizens’ fundamental rights and zero tolerance for extortion or any corrupt practices.

He warned that officers found guilty of misconduct would be appropriately sanctioned.

“The command is notifying the public that it has commenced full enforcement of the Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy across the state.

“This follows the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, mandating nationwide enforcement of the policy in compliance with the Insurance Act 2003 and the Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act.

“The enforcement takes effect from Feb. 1, 2025,” he said.

The commissioner said that to ensure accountability, the command had set up an Enforcement Monitoring Committee, headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Command’s X-Squad.

According to him, this committee will oversee the conduct of enforcement officers and ensure that all operations are performed professionally, with officers found violating these standards duly sanctioned.

The commissioner reiterated that the Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy is the minimum compulsory insurance required by law in Nigeria.

“It is designed not only to ensure legal compliance but also to protect road users by facilitating financial compensation for damages, injuries, or loss of life resulting from road accidents,” he said.

The commissioner urged all motorists to obtain or renew their third-party insurance policies and cooperate fully with enforcement officers.

He encouraged motorists to report any misconduct by police officers to the command through the following Complaint Response Unit (CRU) telephone numbers: 09160002486, 07059160602 and 08176255557. (NAN)