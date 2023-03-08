Thespian rally support for C/River PDP guber candidate

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Emma Eyaba, ace Nollywood actor and Director, has declared support for Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor.

He expressed his support for Onor during a ‘State of the Nation’ news conference organised by Thespians on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Eyaba, who hails from Cross River, Onor will present beautiful vista for the state’s creative industry, particularly its cinema and tourism sector for job creation to its teeming youths.

He therefore called on Cross River people especially the youths to vote for Onor as “the candidate with the requisite antecedents and capacity to reposition the state’s rich culture and tourism sector.

“Everyone knows that Cross River state used to be the pride of Nigeria’s rich culture and tourism, housing important destinations such as the Obudu Cattle Ranch, the internationally acclaimed Calabar Carnival and others.

“However, leadership negligence over the years has negatively affected our once most vibrant culture and tourism sector, and this is no longer acceptable.

“At this juncture, we need to look beyond party interests and settle for someone with the necessary competence and character to lift Cross River from its current quagmire.

“Having carefully x-rayed all the governorship candidates of the various political parties, I am convinced that with the emergence of Onor as governor, Cross River’s Culture and Tourism will be restored to its glorious days.

“As an advocate of good leadership, part of our goals is to support anyone that can deliver the dividends of democracy, drive the economy and lift people from hunger, especially at the grassroots,” he said.

NAN reports that Eyaba is a U.S.-trained filmmaker and the organiser of the “Unleash Your Creativity” initiative, a film-making capacity-building programme for budding talents across Nigeria. (NAN)