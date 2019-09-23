There’s heavy weight on you, Buhari tells Muhammad-Bande

September 23, 2019 Anti-Graft, Project




President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in New York paid a courtesy call on President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, telling him that he bears a heavy weight on his shoulders, and that Nigeria was solidly behind him in the onerous task.

Muhammad-Bande, a Nigerian diplomat, was earlier in the year unanimously elected President of the General Assembly for one year.

According to a press release by Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President  (Media and Publicity),the President said, “I sincerely congratulate you. Your election was well received by the whole world. It was a unanimous support, and the global community received you well. That support puts heavy weight on you, and I wish you well.”

Responding, Prof. Muhammad-Bande said he was delighted to receive the Nigerian President, “along with your team of professionals and politicians.”

He added: “Your nominating me for this position is the greatest honour I can have. The support from Africa and the world has been outstanding so far.”

President Buhari was accompanied by governors, ministers, and senior government officials.

Spread the story




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*