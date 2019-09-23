There’s heavy weight on you, Buhari tells Muhammad-Bande

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in New York paid a courtesy call on President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, telling him that he bears a heavy weight on his shoulders, and that Nigeria was solidly behind him in the onerous task.

Muhammad-Bande, a Nigerian diplomat, was earlier in the year unanimously elected President of the General Assembly for one year.

According to a press release by Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity),the President said, “I sincerely congratulate you. Your election was well received by the whole world. It was a unanimous support, and the global community received you well. That support puts heavy weight on you, and I wish you well.”

Responding, Prof. Muhammad-Bande said he was delighted to receive the Nigerian President, “along with your team of professionals and politicians.”

He added: “Your nominating me for this position is the greatest honour I can have. The support from Africa and the world has been outstanding so far.”

President Buhari was accompanied by governors, ministers, and senior government officials.