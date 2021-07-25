There won’t be bickering over choice of my successor –Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, on Sunday, said that there will not be any bickering over the choice of his successor in 2023.

Umahi stated this at Christ Embassy Church, Abakaliki, during a special thanksgiving service to mark his 58th birthday.

The governor expressed confidence that anytime he called leaders in the state to choose his successor, there would not by any fight.

“There will, however, be fight when I single-handedly choose the person who will succeed me.

“Anyone who wants to manipulate me should first manipulate God because He is the one that is protecting me,” he said.

According to him, all genuine successes come from God, adding that anyone seeking to succeed him must depend on Him.

“When you put all your faith in God and help the needy, you will have less time for distractions.

“Everything happening in the state in terms of infrastructural development, among others, is not through man’s power but that of God,” he said.

Umahi thanked God for allowing him to witness his 58th birthday and commended those who honoured him during the celebration.

“I testify that prayers and the wonderful support from my family, religious leaders and well-wishers, among others, have made me achieve success in life.

“We are committed to completing all on-going projects in the state and massively empowering our people before leaving office,” he said.

Mrs Eunice Oyeyemi, who presided over the church service, urged people to impact positively in the lives of others for a better society.

“People should appropriately utilise the opportunities to live fulfilled lives on earth,” she said.

NAN reports that the service was attended by dignitaries, with prayers offered for the governor, his family, the state and the country. (NAN)

