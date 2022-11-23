There is no rift between my principal, Obi, says Soludo’s aide 

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, said there is no rift between his principal and a former governor of the state and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Aburime who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday, said:”the alleged rift between my principal and Obi is a figment of people’s imagination. They are brothers who may share different political opinions.

”Soludo’s relationship, friendship and brotherhood with Obi is still intact, as against what many people think. I don’t know how how people created and magnified a non-existent issue, and how they are reacting Governor’s comment

“As far as I know, there is no issue between Gov. Soludo and Obi. So I wonder why people disturb themselves and go about shouting in the media, over-reacting and issuing one threat or the other over a non-existent issue they created.

“These are totally uncalled for and the people indulging in such should have a rethink,” he said

Aburime said that the Soludo-led government remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to people of Anambra and would not will not be distracted by any form of verbal attack, threat or sponsored charade.

He maintained that Soludo had the right to his opinion and was entitled to it under the 1999 Constitution as Amended and in a democracy and would not succumb to blackmail, threat or attack.

The aide said that Soludo would not retract any statement, adding:”he has no regrets about what he said, because he has actually expressed his own opinion which is his constitutional rights”.

He urged the youths who are threatening to dump heaps of refuse around the government house gates to desist from doing that.

”The youth should refrain from being used as weapons of distabilisation instead of being part of the solution to the challenges facing the state.

”The youths are both the leaders of today and tomorrow. I wonder why they would allow themselves to be used by some individuals.

“Instead of threatening to dump refuse at the Government House, they should rally support for the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, because his administration is actually working for the betterment of their lives.

“The governor wants to see that the youth of this present generation and the generation to come will have something that can make life more meaningful for them.

“Aside giving the youths various key positions in his administration, Soludo’s government is also currently training and empowering thousands of youths across the state in different vocational skills; youth empowerment is a major focus of his administration

“So, I adviice the youth to think twice,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a youth group, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) threatened to dump heap refuse at the Anambra Government House on Friday to protest the alleged rift between Soludo and Obi.

The group also demanded that Soludo retracts his comments against Obi. (NAN)

