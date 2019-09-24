Theatre Commander urges soldiers to end Boko Haram

#TrackNigeria Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday, urged troops of the Nigerian Army, to give final push to end Boko Haram insurgency in North East.

e gave the charge while addressing men of the Operation Lafiya Dole sector 2 Command, Damaturu, Yobe.

“There is no better time than now to do it; this is the time to allow our country rest from the menace of Boko Haram.

“You should be ruthless with Boko Haram and anybody supporting Boko Haram, you should show no pity, let there be no excuses.

“I know you can do it, you know you can do it and the army headquartres knows you can do it,” he said.

He said commanders would be leading from the front.

“In Maiduguri, l am leading from the front, you should follow your commanders who will be leading from the front,” he said.

The commander insisted that Boko Haram must be defeated.

“Your strong courage should stamp out Boko Haram,” he said.(NAN)